Sunbury city leaders voted this week to purchase 11 surveillance cameras for less than $6,000, a far cry from the wasted federal grant officials botched more than a decade ago.
While some specifics need to be finalized — including access, how content would record and be saved, and additional operating expenses — the bottom line is council spent $5,975 on cameras. Even if they don’t work or have limitations, it’s not the $230,000 flushed away the last time.
The city’s purchase of 11 cameras and recorder from local provider Alert Security Service of Kulpmont is a step in the right direction. City leaders said the cameras would be placed in various spots across Sunbury, including along Market and Front streets, on the riverfront gazebo regularly targeted by vandals and Church Street pump station.
Questions remain about the night-time capability of the cameras, which would seem to be a critical component of appropriately using this tool, designed in part to close gaps in police coverage, create additional sets of virtual eyes in high-traffic areas and even possibly serve as a deterrent.
In 2009, the city received $232,000 from the federal Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant, secured by former U.S. Rep. Chris Carney. The system put in place, including high-tech cameras that were often inoperable and a system that was difficult to manage and update on-site, was an abject failure. Elected officials eventually pulled the plug on the system, which included a $2,500-a-month operating fee for something that showed little to no results.
The project was mismanaged to the point where the Department of Justice looked into the city’s handling of the project. No final DOJ report has ever been issued.
These tools can prove invaluable if administered, operated and overseen effectively and efficiently. For a police department trying to keep up with a thousand moving parts and perhaps a bit understaffed, these additional sets of eyes are critical to helping police keep the streets safe and help solve crimes that may have been committed in the shadows.
We need to learn a lot more about what is next, the long-term capabilities of the new camera system and what it means. But the fact of the matter is, city officials spent 2.5 percent of the cost of a failed system and returned few tangible results.
It seems well worth the investment of $6,000.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.