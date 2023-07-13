Camp Victory is a special, beautiful place.
Built on 130 rural acres just east of Millville in Columbia County, it offers comfort, support, inspiration, days of fun, and yes, individual victories each summer to children with serious health challenges and special needs.
Nearly every week from early April through the middle of November, children from across the nation and around the world gather there to fish, swim, ride bikes, enjoy arts and crafts, learn to shoot a bow and arrow, climb a rock wall, experience a zipline, dance and gather around a campfire.
Camp Victory is designed specifically for its wonderful guests — children who have cancer, vision impairments, traumatic brain injuries, diabetes, kidney disease, arthritis, spina bifida, hearing problems, heart disease, skin disorders, autism, and other special needs.
The facility is built to be fully accessible to people of all abilities.
It takes just seconds to immediately feel the love and support that flows here.
We experienced that this week when we dropped in to Camp Dost, a weeklong camp for children with cancer coordinated by the Ronald McDonald House in Danville.
One of the first people we met was Camp Director Mike Lovetro, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in 2001 and attended Camp Dost for the first time when he was 9 years old. He came back each year until 2009, when he first became a counselor, and he continues to return each year.
He told us about their “Out of This World” theme for campers this week, a storyline that includes UFOs, aliens, rocket ships and the delivery of a “NASA instrument,” courtesy of the Pennsylvania State Police and their crew manning the helicopter that will land in the middle of the campground.
“I always tap into what I enjoyed as a camper,” he told us. “In fact, every group here has a counselor that was a camper at some point.”
It’s the same for every partner group that spends a fun week there.
Each group brings its own counselors and medical support staff with specialized expertise to meet the needs of all campers. They use the “Med Shed” for daily medications or other necessary medical support.
Camp Victory is a program of the Nicholas Wolff Foundation Inc. It is built on land donated by the Wolff family and developed with funding from Lions Club International and thousands of volunteers through the years.
The camp works with corporate and individual donors and seeks grants to cover operating expenses. No camper is turned away due to lack of funds. If necessary, partner groups can apply for “KidsKash,” a fund dedicated to those in need.
To learn much more about Camp Victory or make a donation, visit the website at campvictory.org.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.