From the time it arrived more than a year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic has come out swinging, landing a series of gut punches.
We received another within the past few days when Camp Victory, a 130-acre camp that normally hosts thousands of children with special needs and serious health issues, announced that it must cancel its in-person camping programs for a second consecutive summer.
From spring to fall since it first opened with 325 campers in the summer of 1994, Camp Victory has provided a refuge, a happy place, for kids with cancer, spina bifida, heart disease, autism, kidney disease and many other difficult medical conditions.
It certainly is not surprising that with the presence of COVID-19, it becomes impossible to host a camping program for children who are immunocompromised or immunosuppressed.
“We just couldn’t take any chances this year with their health,” said Camp Victory Executive Director Jamie Huntley. “It’s very sad. It was something our board struggled with, whether or not we felt comfortable having our kids back at camp.”
The good news is the “mission, spirit, enthusiasm and activities of Camp Victory” will continue virtually through its Facebook page, Instagram and YouTube accounts. Students in the Child Life program at Bloomsburg University and students in the physical and occupational therapy programs at Penn College will be helping Camp Victory with the virtual programming. Most will be pre-recorded and will include activities such as arts and crafts, yoga, movement activities and connecting with nature.
It’s all part of a spirit of love and support that first emerged in the summer of 1986 when Lois and Dennis Wolff shared a dream with a few close friends. Their son, Nicholas, was recovering from a liver transplant at just 18 months of age after being born with a life-threatening liver disease. The Wolffs realized there would be great value in a place for children to share their triumphs and struggles with others going through similar experiences.
With the backing of farmers and entrepreneurs in the Millville area, the Wolffs donated a piece of their farmland to create that place, and a significant grant from the Lions Club International Foundation help spearhead the construction. Since opening in 1994, the camp has hosted more than 30,000 very special guests.
It’s unfortunate that the children can’t be there in person this year, but the caring people behind Camp Victory will be doing everything possible to bring the kids back to camp next year, executive director Huntley promises.
“We’ll be back stronger than ever in 2022,” she said.
There are many ways to support the mission of Camp Victory. For much more information, visit the website at campvictory.org or contact them by mail at P.O. Box 810, Millville, PA 17846.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.