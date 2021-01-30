Politicians campaign to be elected to positions of governing power. While it is politics that moves the election process, the election system itself, should not be political. It should be as fair as possible. Unfortunately, Donald Trump has politicized our election system — the foundation of a democracy.
Casting doubt without any proof is irrational and anti-governing. It was an abuse of power for the President of the United States to cast doubt without proof of enough election unfairness or cheating to warrant disbelief in the outcome. There are always election flaws but there have never been so many as to question certification of the results.
While “The Big Lie” has become political, it is only political because a significant number of Trumpublicans have made it so. However, The Big Truth is that Biden won both the popular vote and the electoral college vote even after extraordinary scrutiny. He is our certified and legitimate U.S. President.
For those who deny the truth, there is no credibility for their ability to make rational and objective governing decisions. For those legislators of ours (Keller, Meuser, Rowe), we can only hope that they will apologize and demonstrate their abilities to produce legislation that supports the majority of American and/or Pennsylvania citizens.
Support of The Big Lie has become a litmus test for my fellow Republicans. Campaigners support the lie and leaders deny it. The GOP is failing the test and has become almost devoid of civil leadership.
Richard Orwig,
Selinsgrove