News last week that Geisinger was being acquired by Kaiser Permanente was about as surprising as it gets. Maybe it should not have been considering the ups and downs in the health care industry, but any transaction involving one of the region’s largest employers is bound to have wide-reaching impact.
Because so many people in this region are reliant on the health system in at least one capacity — for health care and employment — a few thoughts immediately come to mind: What does it mean for patient care? And what does it mean for the thousands of employees who live here? What does it mean for local decisions and autonomy?
Geisinger was born more than a century ago as a community hospital and has been guided since then by Abigail Geisinger’s demand to “Make it the best.”
The system has grown into 10 hospitals treating more than a million patients with 1,700 physicians and 25,000 employees.
So the system has a gigantic impact on the region. Any change to Geisinger will unquestionably have ripple effects.
Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu, who will eventually transition to the same title under the newly formed Risant Health entity, said the creation of Risant by Kaiser Permanente “is not your typical acquisition. It is structured in a way that preserves local ownership, all the localness of Geisinger.”
During a conference call with reporters following the announcement Wednesday, Ryu used the word localness on several occasions.
That probably wasn’t a coincidence.
By maintaining local control — Geisinger will keep its headquarters in Danville, and maintain its branding — Ryu said patients shouldn’t see a change in care. Becoming part of a larger group of health systems that could include a half-dozen other partners in the next five years, opens the door to additional assets that Ryu said can provide a “turbo boost” for patients.
Ryu also said the health system doesn’t anticipate any job impact. He followed that comment by noting “As an industry, we need to look at ways to be more efficient, looking at staffing models of tomorrow. We’ve been doing that for a number of years and will continue to do those things.” So while there may not be a widespread impact, as redundancies are tracked across the new partnerships, technologies advance and systems revamp, some loss of jobs feels inevitable.
It is still very early in this process — Geisinger is Kaiser Permanente’s first partner in the venture. So it will be a learning process.
Change can be scary and difficult to digest. There are so many things that Geisinger patients, providers and employees don’t know yet.
Hopefully, they get the answers they need and the care they deserve with minimal disruption.
