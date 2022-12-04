As a young child, I feared illnesses despite the fact my father was a medical doctor and my mother was a registered nurse. I was six-years-old and watching TV where Spin and Marty’s horse was dying of hoof and mouth disease. I suddenly realized I had all the symptoms and began crying and my mother asked what was wrong. “I have hoof and mouth,” I blurted, pointing to the TV.
“Honey, people don’t get hoof and mouth, just animals,” my mother said calmly. Amazing! I instantly felt much better!
My father was equally adept as a doctor. I was clipped during a football game when I was a sophomore in high school and was told by the team doctor that I would be back in action next week. Dad disagreed and took me to see a specialist who diagnosed me with a torn calf muscle and I was out for the rest of the season.
Having parents with medical knowledge encouraged an interest in science and I received a book on all aspects of science for Christmas that year in addition to a subscription to Science News, which is a monthly magazine that I continue to read. However, somewhere in my high school years, I gained an appreciation of ancient history and finished my college years with a degree in education with a history emphasis.
I wound up working at Laurelton Center due to the lack of history-teaching positions nationwide, and I was increasingly amazed at my father’s ability to diagnose the medical issues with many of the residents who all had mental and/or physical disabilities. Dad also gave me a variety of articles and books on cystic fibrosis when my youngest son was diagnosed with the disease in 1978.
About four years later, he saved my son’s life by telling the emergency room surgeon that my son had appendicitis and not a breathing issue. The doctor who was assisting the surgeon had worked with dad at Laurelton, and he told the surgeon “if Dr. Derr says he has appendicitis, that’s what we need to check first.” They removed the appendix and my son survived many more years.
My interest in science never waned, and I was enthralled by a recent article about Louis Pasteur who was born 200 years ago on Dec. 27. Pasteur, one of the great biological scientists of the 19th century, is credited with making milk safe to drink, establishing the germ theory of disease, discovering that microorganisms cause disease, and developing vaccinations for anthrax, smallpox, and rabies. He is also credited with saving the French beer and wine industry by preheating the wine or beer to kill the unwanted organisms. The process became known as pasteurization and it continues to this day.
Pasteur was a dedicated scientist and noted that “Laboratories are sacred institutions. They are the temples of wealth and of the future.”
Pasteur was a known genius of his time, and Alexander Fleming, who discovered penicillin, said “Without Pasteur, I would have been nothing.”
Pasteur was also optimistic about the value of science and the future of our world. In a speech that was delivered by his son at the Sorbonne in Paris, Pasteur noted his invincible belief “that science and peace will triumph over ignorance and war, that nations will unite not to destroy but to build, and that the future will belong to those who will have done the most for suffering humanity.”
This Old Codger salutes this giant of science and wishes he could have at least spent some time with him even if it was only to wash his test tubes and other instruments. Sadly, Pasteur’s vision of the future has yet to become the norm, but I like to think there are many people in this world who are thinking about it and pushing to pursue it. Some of the recent unrest in Iran, China, and Russia concerns the search for individual freedoms and pathways for working together with other world leaders rather than submitting to dictators who want only to maintain power and riches for themselves and their fellow billionaires.
Science can either save us through working together as nations or kill us through thinking that nuclear war is the only way. If it comes to that, this Old Codger says there is no winner!
Here in our country, we have a diversity of thoughts and opinions from a variety of sources and we continue to have problems with racial and religious hatred. It seems many are more attuned to going to war against each other rather than trying to help and understand each other. How many think the Jan. 6 raid on the Capitol was done by patriots and how many think they were basically traitors? While these are major problems, this Old Codger sees future pandemics, along with a possible nuclear war, as a civilization killer because there are those who refuse to trust science and instead believe all these vaccinations against viruses and diseases are really ways for the government to track your every move. I get odd looks when I ask “Why would the government want to track you or me unless we’re being considered for arrest due to a traffic violation, theft, or some other crime.?” My answer is usually “Oh you’ll find out and you’ll regret it.” and I end the discussion with “that’s OK with me, bring it on, I have no secrets.” and they usually walk away looking at me like I might be one of those “woke” people. and I shrug my shoulders and smile because my little pea brain is thinking I’d rather be woke than stupid. My wife just told me that ‘woke’ means you’re awake and the opposite of ‘woke’ is asleep, so if you’re not ‘woke,” you must be asleep. Wow! She’s becoming quite the Old “Codgerette!”
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.