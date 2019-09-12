What parts of “War and Peace” does Donald Trump not understand?
The United States has been involved in war in Afghanistan for many years. Wars can only be ended with peace talks. It may have been a bold gesture to invite Afghanistan’s president and Taliban leaders to meet together at Camp David to begin to work out a process to bring peace. But it seems like a pretty empty gesture when the process is stopped before it even begins.
During the past week, U.S. forces have been involved in military actions against Taliban supporters and people have been killed. And in the same week, the Taliban have been involved in military actions against U.S. supporters and people have been killed. That isn’t a good thing! It isn’t a pleasant thing! It is the nature of war! The only reason for having peace talks is to try to end the war.
It is sad that many people, including an American soldier, were killed in the past week of war, but that is the nature of war. Every one of those lives is a reason to continue peace talks and to work even harder to find a peaceful solution. It is terrible that those deaths are being used as an excuse to end those talks before they even get started. What parts of “War and Peace” does Donald Trump not understand?
We can’t demand peace in order to start peace talks — we have peace talks hoping to bring peace.
Douglas Orbaker,
Mifflinburg