Have you noticed the white van parked facing Routes 11/15 northbound? It has been parked there for years with red and blue words asking to “HELP FIGHT” corruption in Monroe Township. In my opinion, this represents a brave person who is willing to challenge what is perceived as elected officials taking advantage of their positions for personal gain.
There are people who care, there are those who don’t care and there are those who look away out of frustration.
One can make a difference and doesn’t have to win to affect change. Informing, empowering, and connecting to the public can increase support and rise to the level that can not be ignored and can demand attention.
Filing a complaint with the PA Attorney General’s Office, the Justice Department and a Writ of Mandamus if you are frustrated with the corruption and greed of your politicians, local, state or federal.
Politicians want power and some enjoy misusing it, even going so far as to use administrative agencies with law enforcement responsibilities for personal and political gain.
Have you noticed elected persons appointing friends and family members to boards and committees, placing them in positions where they can vote to support the politician’s agenda?
Many of our “public servants” have power to do just that, if left unchallenged.
Educate yourself, pay attention, and vote to make our communities responsive to our needs and adherence to the ordinances created by the politicians for “All The People.”
Will you ask, “what happened?”
Regina Russell,
Sunbury