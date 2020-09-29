During this crazy and taxing year, America is fighting two illnesses. One will hopefully be cured by a shot in the arm, the other disease is more sinister.
Today’s acceptance of what is called “cancel culture” cannot do anything but rot society’s foundation. Canceling, or taking support from a person, business or organization is not new. We have all found organizations, movements, or individuals we saw as personally objectionable and stopped supporting the idea or person by withholding our individual support whether monetarily, non-attendance of their meetings or events, stop downloading their movies, or personally no longer meeting for coffee. Yet free societies cannot function without variety of thought and opinion.
If the liberal idea “our strength comes from our diversity” is true, how is it then that people who question current liberal thought have been barred and disinvited from presenting their ideas at many colleges. Several years ago, a friend who taught at a well-known university felt he had to keep his conservative views squelched until obtaining tenure. After receiving tenure and “coming clean” with his views some colleagues personally “canceled him.” He no longer was welcome at the “cool kids table.” Is this not bigotry and intolerance? I recall, at the time, my friend enjoyed his infamy and being the focus of over-the-top reactions and “Mommy. Tommy won’t do what I want” complaints by colleagues. But that was years ago.
Today, cancel culture has crept off campus and into society like veins of mold through cheese. It has rotted academia as its graduates, having experienced little social debate and spectrum of thought, spread the culture to the real world. By its very nature cancel culture can’t be questioned, for the questioner is considered ignorant and evil. They are then marginalized and canceled. This societal oddity is not new. Cancel culture can be found anywhere in history you find totalitarian governments and societies. Cancel culture is mental and emotional bullying and the suppression of free thought by radicals and their dull but dangerous followers.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg