Even though I do not reside in the 85th District, I must express my appreciation for the way Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay analyzes problems.
I became a patient of Dr. Jen due to thyroid cancer four years ago. What impressed me the most was how she developed a plan for my care.
After carefully formulating a plan, she also consulted other medical experts to be sure that her plan offered me the best chance of survival. I do not believe that I would be cancer-free today without her exceptional choice for my treatment!
I personally believe that Dr. Jen will take the necessary time and effort to gather all of the facts in order to make the right decisions for her constituents. We need more women like Dr. Jen in government today!
Stephen Rhoads,
Paxinos