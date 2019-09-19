A municipal election on Nov. 5 includes voting for an East Buffalo Township Supervisor. The board of supervisors is responsible for making decisions that affect our daily lives — about taxes, infrastructure and essential services. We have the opportunity to elect an outstanding candidate: Jim Knight.
As a former human resources director for the National Association of Manufacturers, I’ve hired hundreds of people and I know that successful individuals need knowledge, skills and experience that match the job requirements. They must also be a great team member. Jim’s 12 years of service on the township planning commission, which he chairs, provides an excellent knowledge base. An engineer with budget, project and staff management experience, Jim currently works as director for energy and utilities at Bucknell.
Jim was also a neighbor of 16 years. My husband and I lived on a private mountain lane, and Jim’s good character shone when we were new to mountain driving and needed help on a dark, snowy night. He answered a stranger’s knock on the door, and then calmly and immediately came to our aid. Jim did an excellent job managing an expensive but critical road regrading project, from getting competitive bids to assuring a fair share of costs among four households. He and his wife raised two very nice and responsible children. And, Jim volunteers as assistant BU track coach.
Jim is a person who listens, thinks and discusses the issues. He’s proven himself. Vote for Jim Knight for township supervisor.
Carolyn Coldren,
Lewisburg