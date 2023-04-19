Tonight, two of three candidates running to replace Lynda Schlegel Culver in the state House will appear in a debate at the Albright Center in Sunbury, which is both good and bad.
We appreciate Libertarian Elijah Scretching and Democrat Trevor Finn for saying they plan to appear to answer questions. It is disappointing Republican Michael Stender has so far opted to not participate. Stender declined the invitation through his campaign chair Nathan Clark in an email to The Daily Item, which is hosting the debate.
From 30,000 feet, Stender probably doesn’t need to debate to win. He’s the favorite based on math and history. The 108th — which has been redrawn and now includes all of Montour County — has been held by a Republican for 50 years. The most recent voter registration data show nearly a 2-to-1 advantage for Republicans in the district. Of the 41,271 registered voters in the new-look district, 23,248 are Republicans and 11,857 are Democrats. The rest, slightly more than 6,000, are unaffiliated or are registered with third parties.
Stender, a Shikellamy School director, probably wins because his name will have an “R” next to it on the May 16 ballot.
That’s not a reason not to show up.
The voters of the district deserve a chance to hear Stender’s viewpoints on critical issues, including job creation, the Encina project, gun reform, abortion access and dozens of other issues that impact constituents in the 108th and across Pennsylvania.
“I believe in transparency in government and I was looking forward to a lively discussion on policies with the other candidates,” Finn said. “Although not all parties will be represented during the debate, I will continue to campaign with clarity in how I will best represent the citizens of the 108th District. I encourage all candidates to follow my lead so that our mutual constituency can make an informed decision come election day.”
Finn hits on the key aspect of not all candidates showing up: Creating an informed electorate. Being there, answering questions gives voters an opportunity to gauge a candidate’s stance on issues, ability to digest complicated topics and even to answer questions on the go.
These outlets represent a perfect message to let voters know who you are, in person, rather than through a mailer or an email.
Running out the clock with a $100,000 taxpayer-funded job on the other side of the buzzer isn’t a great way to potentially start a term as a state Representative.
Not showing up is a tough look for what could be a lifetime appointment considering the history of the seat.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.