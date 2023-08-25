Can you remember what happened all the way back in February? Apparently Norfolk Southern is counting on us forgetting their catastrophic train wreck near East Palestine, Ohio.
The Bipartisan Railway Safety Act was introduced to correct some of the safety failures. However the Intercept reports in the last four months Norfolk Southern has spent over $1.6 million on lobbying to loosen these newer safety standards. With Encina planning on sending five rail cars a day loaded with toxic chemicals, we can’t afford to not have strict safety standards
Looser safety regulations! Because a derailment and toxic smoke sending citizens from their homes is apparently an acceptable mishap.
But as the old saying goes, Money talks and politicians vote. If these politicians had any integrity they’d tell Norfolk Southern to take their money and shove it to the people they’ve harmed.
Lana Gulden,
Northumberland