Having read the editorial in the Wednesday, Feb. 9 paper, I find myself asking what it would take for you not to use George Floyd as an example of a peaceful rally. Of course, you and I may not see it the same.
By the end of June, at least 14,000 people had been arrested. A report estimated that between May 26 and Aug. 22, 93% of individual protests were “peaceful and non-destructive.” Research from the Nonviolent Action Lab and Crowd Counting Consortium estimated that by the end of June, 96.3% of 7,305 demonstrations involved no injuries and no property damage. Nevertheless, arson, vandalism, and looting between May 26 and June 8 were tabulated to have caused $1-2 billion in insured damages nationally — the highest recorded damage from civil disorder in U.S. history, surpassing the record set during the 1992 Los Angeles riots and by November 2020, 25 people died in relation to the unrest.
Is life, property damage, and arrests of any interest to you? How many of the people arrested have been located and brought to justice? Even if you use the word “Valley,” in my opinion, you can’t forget the rest of the country.
Why would you want to?
Do you really believe it is right to compare the two? How far do you have to stretch to compare the two?
Raymond Shenck,
Mifflinburg