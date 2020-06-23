What happened to George Floyd? What happened to focusing on justice for his senseless death, and addressing police misconduct? My question arises from the current ambiguity that occurs when we conflate the conviction that everyone I know has that black lives matter with the political agenda of the organization known as Black Lives Matter.
You are not a racist for thinking that reforming the police is wiser than defunding.
You are not a racist if you think communities and elected officials should debate and decide policy and practice rather than surrendering to mob rule.
You can be anti-racist, wanting nothing but the best for people of color and still question the motives and tactics of BLM.
George Floyd grew up in a home and community of faith. He believed in God, redemption, and forgiveness for imperfect people. The Bible he trusted says to “do justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with your God.”
If those elements of George Floyd’s life are present, we have hope.
Racism cannot be legislated away, shamed away, or bullied away. We need a spiritual awakening that changes hearts and lives. You won’t hear that from the organization known as BLM.
That sort of faith won’t fit into their Marxist framework.
Tom Williams,
Union County