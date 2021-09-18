The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has just told us we need to reduce our carbon emissions as quickly as possible to forestall the worst of climate change. So, what could be wrong with a technology that promises to capture carbon dioxide as a way to bring those emissions under control?
Plenty.
When we hear the term “carbon capture and storage,” (CCS) many of us imagine an enormous vacuum cleaner that will extract carbon directly from the atmosphere. The realities of direct air capture (DAC) are far from simple and are difficult to realize. Developing direct air capture quickly and on the large scale needed to impact emissions levels is not economically feasible. Total investments in large-scale removal would range between $100 and $500 billion per year.
Studies have found that direct air capture technology does not meet expectations. A plant operating on natural gas, built to capture CO2 directly from the air, only captured 10% of the emissions produced, averaged over 20 years. To calculate total carbon output, upstream emissions must also be considered, including leaks that come from transporting and storing natural gas. Once those calculations are included, the enormous sums needed to develop DAC are an unwise investment.
The carbon capture technology that’s most often discussed operates as an adjunct to individual facilities with major CO2 emissions, capturing emissions from flue stacks and using them to enhance further gas production or transporting them for storage underground.
There has been experimentation with CCS technology for decades. During that time, [How about: Over several decades of experimentation, 68 projects have ended because they were prohibitively expensive. Now, only 28 carbon capture plants are in operation globally, capturing only 0.1% of annual fossil fuel emissions. The technology is inefficient at carbon reduction, technically difficult, less economical than renewables, and risky over the long term.
Plants with this technology require extra energy to capture carbon emissions. At a gas-fired power plant, this can increase costs as much as 22%, requiring more fuel to operate and ultimately creating more environmental problems resulting from increased methane emissions.
Because carbon capture facilities run on natural gas they, like DAC, capture just a fragment of the emissions they were designed to eliminate. The best solution is to use renewables like wind or solar to produce electricity. Renewables eliminate pollution and health problems, and significantly reduce climate impact.
The technology was developed to render greenhouse gases harmless by storing them underground. In fact a majority (81%) of captured carbon is pumped into existing wells to extract more oil. If the intent is to reduce emissions, using captured carbon to produce more fossil fuels is not a reasonable solution.
Transporting carbon to storage facilities, such as underground rock formations or saline caverns, will necessitate further build-up of our pipeline infrastructure. Besides requiring huge financial investment, pipelines transporting CO2 under high pressure may corrode and rupture, presenting asphyxiation hazards to nearby human and animal populations. Also, there are few long-term studies assessing the environmental impact that large-scale carbon storage might have. Problems could include leakage, underground spread, contamination of drinking water, and tectonic activity. Already there are low-impact earthquake events associated with fracking’s operations. These could be replaced by more destructive earthquakes as we store enormous amounts of carbon underground.
Therefore, CCS technology is currently technically infeasible. Carbon capture and storage is not right for our area. It is not right for the planet.
The largest carbon sequestration facility in the world has declared its failure to capture its promised emissions of four million tons of CO2 per year. CCS is an expensive failure. After decades of CCS research and billions of dollars of investment, there is little to show for it.
The conclusion is unmistakable: Direct Air Capture and Carbon Capture and Storage are efforts to distract from renewables and extend the life of fossil fuels indefinitely. We need to transition away from burning coal, oil and gas and instead power our economy with renewables.
Dr. Karen Elias wrote this commentary for Susquehanna Progress. Dr. Elias is retired after teaching college for more than 40 years and now lives in Lock Haven.