The majority of Americans know that climate change is real, and talk of its devastating effects dominates the news. According to the New York Times, Congress is considering a “carbon fee and dividend bill,” which would assess a fee on companies that provide fossil fuels.
It’s called a “carbon” fee because the burning of fossil fuels releases greenhouse gases that have carbon in their molecules. Currently, these companies do not pay the cost of our use of fossil fuels because they receive more than $600 billion annually in subsidies. The cost to the public of the resulting environmental destruction and consequences to our collective health is not even calculated. Renewable energy also receives subsidies, but these payments are much smaller than those provided to fossil fuel companies. The proposed carbon fee would help level the playing field by making renewable energy more competitive with fossil fuels.
But won’t the public be assessed to cover the increased cost, you ask? Most likely, that is the case. But there is good news!
The “dividend” portion of the bill provides cash back to cover these increased costs. With “carbon cashback,” citizens will receive a share of the money collected. It will be distributed in the form of monthly checks to every household.
For most people their dividends will be larger than the increase in their spending due to the carbon fee. Sixty-one percent of households and 68 percent of individuals will receive more than enough in dividends to offset their increased costs. Those with the lowest income will benefit the most because they consume less fossil fuel than persons in higher income categories. Wealthier households have a greater carbon footprint (because of their larger or multiple homes, more travel, greater consumption of goods).
Therefore, the financial burden will be borne by those who contribute the greatest share of emissions, and spare the most economically disadvantaged households. These cash payments will come without restrictions to be used in any way an individual or family sees fit. Cash in the pocket contributes positively to economic growth.
Higher prices will encourage corporations and individuals who use fossil fuels to find alternatives. Methods of conservation will become more desirable. Turning off our lights, unplugging appliances, turning the heat down by a few degrees, etc., will put more money in our pockets. More than 3,500 U.S. economists, including 28 Nobel Laureate economists and four former chairs of the Federal Reserve, have signed a statement supporting the carbon fee and dividend program.
But carbon cashback is not just economic theory. Forty-two nations or sub-jurisdictions have already adopted it in some form. That number is growing because it is effective, and it works in conjunction with other programs that rein in climate change.
We have already seen the effects of climate change with forest fires, droughts, hurricanes and tornadoes, many of them described as 100- or even 500-year events, which are occurring with alarming regularity. Most recently, southeastern Pennsylvania experienced the devastating impact of Hurricane Ida, as Heather Fries pointed out in her excellent letter to the editor on Oct. 28. If we continue to use fossil fuels at our existing high rate, it won’t be long before the effects of climate change grow even more catastrophic. We will rob future generations of a hospitable or even livable environment.
The carbon fee and dividend would substantially reduce the burning of fossil fuels, while at the same time minimizing the adverse financial effects on citizens. In fact, we could see the majority of citizens benefit financially, with more money in their pocket. Please contact Sen. Robert Casey and Sen. Patrick Toomey, as well as your state representative and tell them you want to see “carbon cashback” in your pocket!
Michele Mitchell is a retired registered nurse, grandmother to five precious children and a member of Climate Reality Project and Citizens’ Climate Lobby. She and her husband reside in Selinsgrove.