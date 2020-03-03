John Finnerty’s recent articles summarizing responses to proposals for cutting greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania, “Lawmakers say greenhouse gas deals will cost jobs” (Feb. 25) and “Fracking ban emerges as election issue” (Feb. 24), present competing “sides.” One prioritizes jobs; the other seeks to avoid disastrous impacts from those jobs. Both “sides” express valid concerns for the wellbeing of Pennsylvanians.
There are ways out of this impasse. “Just transition” programs, as enacted in Colorado in 2019 and proposed in West Virginia (HB 4574) this January, involve all stakeholders — workers, unions, community members, industry representatives and government — in replacing boom-and-bust fossil fuel jobs with sustainable work in a clean-energy economy. Solutions include retraining for workers, grant-based community assistance, and incentives for employers.
A carbon fee and dividend program could also support a just transition. For example, the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, introduced in the U.S. House last January, would impose a fee on the carbon content of fuels, paid by producers, distributed monthly in equal shares to every U.S. citizen. The fee would start low and increase gradually, incentivizing corporations to produce cleaner energy and “greener” products. For most Americans, proceeds would offset increased costs of gasoline, heating fuel, and consumer goods while we transition to cleaner energy sources. A border adjustment on petroleum-intensive products from countries without carbon fees would protect U.S. jobs.
Economic and environmental concerns need not be mutually exclusive. With sufficient work, will and cooperation, Pennsylvanians can create a just transition to a truly sustainable economy.
Sabrina Kirby,
Lewisburg