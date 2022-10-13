Everything was perfectly normal at the Happy Smiles Learning Center in Allentown just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
That’s about the time a young boy attending the day care center suddenly collapsed mid-stride as he ran across the room.
Employees called 911 and tried to revive him. When the emergency medical technicians arrived, monitors connected to their medical bags sounded, alerting them to the presence of carbon monoxide (CO), a colorless, odorless and potentially deadly gas,” the Allentown Morning Call reported.
Immediate testing showed a carbon monoxide concentration of 700 parts per million, more than three times the threshold that can cause death.
Ambulance personnel and first responders from several regional departments rushed to the scene and evacuated 25 children — ranging in age from from less than one year to 10 years old — and eight employees.
At least 27 of them were taken to four hospitals. Some were discharged after being checked, but others were sent to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for further treatment because they had high levels of carbon monoxide in their blood.
As investigators sifted through the sequence of events, one thing became clear — the entire scary and potentially deadly event could have been prevented by implementing just one or two of the recommended safety measures related to CO poisoning, in homes or businesses.
One is tied directly to the source of the carbon monoxide.
A spokesman for the natural gas provider, UGI Utilities, said an investigation at the day care center found a malfunctioning heating unit and a blocked venting system. The source of the carbon monoxide would likely have been prevented with one of the common CO safety measures — an annual check by a qualified technician of any existing heating system that burns gas, oil or coal. Carbon monoxide is a byproduct of the burning process.
The other safety measure is a CO detector, a device that the day care center did not have in this case, to sound an alarm as soon as the dangerous gas is detected.
Carbon monoxide detectors currently are not required for day care centers, but they should be.
In fact, Pennsylvania Senate Bill 129, which was unanimously adopted in the Senate and referred to the state House in September, would require CO detectors in all child care centers that use any fossil-fuel-burning heating systems or appliances or have an attached garage where carbon monoxide could be generated by a vehicle, other motors or equipment.
Obviously, all of these safety measures apply to our homes as well. CO detectors cost as little as $20. That and the fee for a qualified technician to check a fossil-fuel heating system or similar appliance every year are worth every penny if they prevent carbon monoxide from causing any harm.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.