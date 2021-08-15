The search for an effective solution to the climate crisis is urgent. One of the tools being proposed is carbon pricing — putting a fee on carbon pollution. For a century, fossil fuel companies have been allowed to push the health and environmental costs of pollution onto taxpayers, while reaping subsidies from government. But government can, if it chooses, protect citizens and businesses by levelling the playing field. Carbon pricing is an effective, market-based way to do this.
Support for carbon pricing has been embraced by leading economists, Utah Republicans, the National Teachers’ Union and the scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, representing 3 million businesses, and the American Petroleum Institute recognize that a carbon pricing policy is effective and fair. Five bills currently in Congress propose some form of carbon pricing.
So what is it?
Carbon pricing imposes a steadily rising fee on each ton of carbon dioxide emitted. As economists and policymakers point out, the way to decrease use of something is to make it more expensive. That is the rationale behind “sin taxes” on cigarettes and alcohol (and, in New York, on soda!). The carbon fee reflects the true environmental and health costs of pollution.
Studies have shown that carbon pricing will reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, putting the U.S. on track to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. It acts fast because there are no complicated rules or need for bureaucratic regulations. The predictable rise in the fee allows businesses to plan and invest. Businesses begin to innovate, lowering costs by finding cleaner technologies.
Polluting companies will initially pass the fees to consumers in the form of higher prices. There is a limit to how high they can raise prices, though, before they are outcompeted by cleaner technologies. Carbon bills can protect consumers from the higher prices by rebating the fees. Giving consumers a no-strings-attached monthly dividend stimulates jobs and economic growth.
Few people realize the U.S. is one of only two developed nations without some sort of carbon price. Indeed, 45 countries already price carbon. Of the top 10 world economies with a carbon pricing system, most are our major trading partners. It’s both a challenge and opportunity.
The challenge is that the European Union and Canada have announced they will begin imposing a border adjustment tariff on countries that do not have carbon pricing. Because their industries must pay the carbon fee, they are at a competitive disadvantage with countries that do not price carbon. Their border adjustment will hit American businesses hard.
The opportunity is that, by imposing a tariff on non-carbon pricing countries and rebating the carbon fee on U.S. exports, carbon pricing would protect U.S. industries. Many U.S. manufacturers are already much cleaner than their foreign competition. The border adjustment would make them more competitive on the world market.
The experience of countries with carbon pricing has shown:
- Reductions in illness and premature deaths from pollution, including childhood asthma and cancer, adult lung disease, cancer, and heart disease. A recent report predicts a decrease of $986 billion in health costs over 10 years after carbon pricing is implemented.
- Creation of good jobs that are clean and better-paying than the median U.S. job. Americans receiving the rebate will spend money in many sectors of the economy, stimulating job growth.
- Innovation that creates and uses cleaner technology. Cleaner products will outcompete products from dirtier technologies.
- Building a strong and resilient economy. Lowering carbon emissions reduces the ever-increasing economic costs of hurricanes, torrential rain and flooding, drought, wildfires and sea-level rise, all of which are linked to burning fossil fuels.
Two weeks ago, the IPCC produced its Sixth Assessment Report citing the horrific effects of continued global warming on natural systems and extreme weather events. The report is dire, but holds out hope that fast effective action can limit the worst consequences.
A carbon pricing system would be that action, and would also bring reduced pollution, better health, a stronger economy with good jobs, and abundant clean energy. It is the key to a livable world for future generations.
Kay Cramer, who farms with her husband in southern Snyder County, is president of Seven Mountains Audubon and co-leader of Susquehanna Valley Citizens Climate Lobby.