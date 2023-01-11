The medical emergency suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during an NFL game on Jan. 2 demonstrates that anyone, of any age, can slip into cardiac arrest anywhere, at any time.
Fortunately, team trainers, doctors and emergency medical technicians were just a few yards away on the sidelines when Hamlin collapsed. They immediately rushed to his side, performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other emergency care on the field as thousands of players, coaches and fans in the stadium and millions more on television watched the gut-wrenching scene play out before their eyes.
Now, just over a week later, we know the emergency medical personnel who rushed onto the field that day saved Damar Hamlin’s life, and he has since been discharged from the hospital and has returned home to Buffalo.
At the SUN Area Technical Institute in New Berlin, high school students are learning life-saving CPR thanks to Kale Geiswite, a criminal justice teacher, and Robin Harvey, a health instructor, who both are also certified CPR instructors.
“The faster you can have CPR done, the better chance somebody has of survival,” Geiswite noted during an interview this week. “Every second that ticks by when it is not occurring is time that is lost, and we can’t get that back.”
Thanks to the instructors’ efforts, students are completing the course and earning certifications.
“This is something that can help them personally in their own family life, at a friend’s house or wherever they might be,” Geiswite said.
That’s also true for anyone who learns CPR or becomes familiar with the operation of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), which have been installed in many public buildings, offices and shopping centers.
AEDs have step-by-step instructions and an automated process so that anyone can use the device during an emergency, but becoming familiar with its operation never hurts.
A variety of in-person and online courses are available throughout the year, across the region. To see the options, visit the American Heart Association online at: cpr.heart.org or the American Red Cross website at: redcross.org/takeaclass.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.