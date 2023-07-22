As the problems at Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg continue to come to light, we are disturbed and saddened.
I would, however, like to offer good news: there are many wonderful, committed employees at Heritage Springs. I have seen firsthand the care and compassion that they offer, from the aides and volunteers to the kitchen and maintenance staff.
They deserve acknowledgement and a huge thank you. They come to work everyday, currently under a very dark cloud, and they strive to make sure that every resident is treated with dignity and receives the care that they deserve. Kudos to them.
Renee Sosland,
Lewisburg