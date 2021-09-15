In response to Jack Miller’s Daily Item “My Turn” article, Sept. 7, titled “Pointing fingers.” The article is well written but slants the truth or leaves out facts so as to influence the reader. Democrats use this ploy all the time. Here is some of what is left out.
The Trump administration laid out strategic plans for Afghanistan withdrawal and offered it to President Joe Biden’s team. The plan included a “conditions-based” withdrawal, where the U.S. military would leave the country in increments if the Taliban met certain conditions. The Taliban were “required to reject and repudiate Al Qaeda,” negotiate in good faith. Additionally, the U.S. would keep a special operations contingent in place and have the capacity to launch airstrikes under specific circumstances. Bagram Airfield, our command-and-control node for the entire region, would remain in U.S. control and we would fly in and out securely. We were “working with allies and partners” to prosecute terrorists held in prison there; none would be released. As usual, Biden rejected the Trump plan. Cost over the next 20 years is to be determined!
Even Biden believed in the capabilities of the Afghan military. “The likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely,” Biden said on July 8, underscoring that Afghan armed forces were “as well-equipped as any army in the world.” “I trust the capacity of the Afghan military, who is better trained, better equipped, and ... more competent in terms of conducting war.”
George W. Bush invaded Iraq because his administration believed Saddam Hussein had chemical and biological “weapons of mass destruction” hidden in Iraq. Biden didn’t just vote for the war, he was a leading Democratic voice in its favor and played an important role in persuading the public of its necessity and, more broadly, laying the groundwork for Bush’s invasion.
Arthur Keller,
Beavertown