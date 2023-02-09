I am responding to a recent letter that disparages progressives. The assault is without basis in fact or rational thinking. It is letter that is laced with ignorance, prejudice, and hate.
We are all subject to criticism, but let’s deal with the facts. According to the writer, I am a pseudo-rationalist, obstructionist, who has an Achilles heel when it comes to thinking, speech, and religion.
Because of my progressive thinking, the writer thinks that I am fired up by base feelings, emotions, and carnal desires. There were more degrading comments written in the letter, but this is sufficient to set the tone of the letter. It is hard for me to comprehend what motivates this vile, irrational, attack on me and my fellow progressives.
I grew up in a Republican home. In the 1960s I read Barry Goldwater’s "Conscience of a Conservative" and I accepted the basic premises of conservatism. My first presidential vote was for Nixon. But by the end of the decade, my thinking began moving to the left of the political spectrum. Something Hubert Humphrey said made a deep impression on me. He said that “the moral test of any government is what does it for those in the dawn of life, the shadows of life, and the dusk of life.”
Let’s not forget that the preamble of the Constitution tells us that our government exists to promote the general welfare. The political right seems more concerned with promoting the welfare of those at the top of the economic pile.
Beginning in 1970 I became more concerned and involved with the environment. While there was support for environmental protection early in this period from the Republican side of the aisle, that changed. They no longer supported environmental protection and actively opposed protecting our health as they joined hands with the polluting industries.
I can’t speak for all of those who consider themselves progressive, but I can address what my basic political beliefs are. I am for our country moving forward toward a more perfect union.
A belief that all citizens no matter their race, country of origin, age, sex, sexual orientation, or religious beliefs should equally share in the rights and benefits of our country. As I white male I certainly had certain “privileges” not shared by all. It is time that we as a country learn the honest history of our past. Ignoring the real facts of slavery, Jim Crow, the genocide of indigenous Americans, antisemitism, and Chinese exclusion is just the beginning. This may not be what we want to learn, but what we should learn. How can we move forward if we only know a sanitized version our past?
I think it’s unconscionable that so many live with food insecurity. Should children fail to thrive because they don’t have enough to eat? Shouldn’t all our citizens have access to healthcare? Why are our streets and prisons filled with the mentally ill who suffer for lack of treatment and proper care? Why do we harshly punish those in prison while providing so little rehabilitation training so that prisoners are much more likely to end up back in prison after release? Why do these things happen in the richest country in the world? By what moral standard do we allow the rich to get richer and fail to address adequately these issues?
I believe that businesses have a right to profit, but not at the expense of the environment and the health of our citizens. While the political right constantly condemns government regulation, regulations are absolutely necessary to protect us from the blind focus that business too often has on profit. Profit can be increased if a business externalizes costs.
That means that the environment and people will have to pay the price. Who knows what chemicals may be in your drinking water because it’s cheaper to dump wastes into a stream than properly clean-up the mess. Yes, we need jobs, but there is something wrong with an economic and social system that creates jobs at the expense of environmental and human health.
If caring about the welfare of others makes me woke, then please add that label to progressive.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg