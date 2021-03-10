It was dismaying but unfortunately not surprising to read in the Digital Dialogue notes from persons expressing support for a local coffee shop’s defiance of a state order. But I have yet to hear those who won’t wear a mask say “I think my chances of becoming infected with COVID are reduced if I don’t wear a mask.” Nor have I heard anyone say, “I’m keeping the people around me safer if I don’t wear a mask.”
Should caring about the rest of a community really be that hard, even if one doesn’t care about oneself? Does anyone believe that we accelerate our way toward more normal lives by disregarding the advice of medical experts and scientists?
Joe Herb,
Selinsgrove