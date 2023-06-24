William Folk’s June 20 “My Turn” column was a tiresome parroting of the lies rightwingers have collected to co-opt the African-American Vernacular English word “woke.” It’s not worth the effort to refute his litany of disinformation here, as it’s easy to debunk his lies with readily-available trustworthy sources. But it may be useful to correct the increasingly-frequent misuse of the word “woke” by frightened, angry white people.
The original phrase “stay woke” means being alert to racism and discrimination, dangerous social ills that are ignored or mocked by Trumpublican politicians and their followers. It appears in Black folk music in the 1930s and was popularized more recently by R&B artist Erykah Badu in 2008.
“Stay woke” became a motto for Americans protesting systemic racism and police shootings of Black youth in recent years. In an attept to defuse the phrase’s value and impact, so-called conservatives now use the word to attack anything that doesn’t fit their regressive white supremacist agenda.
Rational thinkers know that what Trumpublicans mock as “woke” just means caring about vulnerable people and respecting those who are different from you. People should ask themselves why this bothers them so much.
Erik Viker,
Selinsgrove