I suspect I’m not alone in feeling frustration over the plight of Ukraine as a victim of an unprovoked invasion from Putin’s armed forces. After decades of relative peace in Europe, and notwithstanding intervening, uninvited, armed U.S. interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan (and elsewhere), it is enormously disturbing to bear witness to a full-fledged invasion, with bombardment, tanks, missile strikes, and thousands of men with guns seeking to impose the will of a former KGB operative on a nation which mostly would simply like to be left free to choose its friends and trade partners, and govern itself democratically. We can see no moral justification for the slaughter of civilians, including children, for the purpose of restoring a vestige of the failed Soviet Union.
It is likewise sad that Putin so skillfully wages information war, undermining our elections, exploiting the gullible, successfully targeting and suppressing domestic opposition by jailing, exiling or poisoning its leaders, thus feathering his own nest. No wonder that his style sparks admiration from another authoritarian, one-term U.S. president who shares with Putin shameless disregard for truth and elevation of self-interest above all else. Shame on our nation and those in and out of power who despite the clarity of the writing on the wall remain loyal to him.
Former President Donald Trump’s destructive and short-sighted foreign policy, including dissing NATO nations and making nice with Putin and his autocratic oligarchs has fallen by the wayside largely on the strength of President Biden’s leadership in shoring up unified, worldwide disapproval of Putin’s aggression. Even so, it is frustrating that in a world of flaccid carrots and the terrifying sticks (also known as nuclear weapons, despite a survival-based knowledge that they must never be used again), the best efforts to reign in that aggression are limited to slow-moving economic sanctions while indomitable Ukrainians are killed or live to see their neighbors killed and neighborhoods destroyed. Otherwise stated, we wish for a bigger stick that won’t trigger the use of nuclear weapons, or a “fast-working” carrot that would cajole a cessation of hostilities.
On balance, Putin’s aggression is more evidence of the folly of resorting to war as a means to impose will. He single-handedly has disrupted relative peace that has prevailed in Europe since the end of World War II, badly (to use my favorite George W. Bush malaprop) “misunderestimated” the resilience and resolve of the Ukrainian people, and diminished his international stature. His miscalculation has assured that he has jeopardized, rather than restored, the future might of the former Soviet Union, and what he had envisioned as an easy win will incur significant, long-term losses, and be an unsightly blemish on his artificially over-extended reign. If only there were a better bunch of carrots and sticks to accelerate the process of bringing the unnecessary and pointless carnage of war to a halt!
