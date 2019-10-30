If voters in Union County are interested in a very capable person to vote for they should vote for Trey Casimir. He has five characteristics that are lacking in most of the politicians today: 1. He is a mathematician because he tries to build a bridge between his givens and possible conclusions. 2. He is logical. He thinks how what he decides for today will affect tomorrow. He thinks for long-term solutions versus quick fixes. He justifies why he thinks the way he does. 3. He questions and learns from what he reads and hears. He listens to what people say. He also may ask you to justify. 4. He also doesn’t take one thousand words of gibberish to answer questions. His answers are very concise. He also writes very concisely. 5. He is more interested in doing the job well instead of just doing the job to please. He feels enthusiasm for the jobs he engages in. This to me is very very important.
I have known Trey for many years as a student of mine and as a student of his. He knows how to get people to work together and compromise.
He recognizes that solutions aren’t written in stone.
He also knows that what was done in the past isn’t what will work today. He recognizes repeating and repeating the same thing will not change the conclusions. Practice doesn’t always make perfect. I beg you to vote for Trey, a person who thinks critically. A person who looks for the commonalities of solutions. A person who can compromise.
Ann Kindig,
Middleburg