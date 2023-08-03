I’ve been hot this summer. Almost everyone in the U.S. has been hot this summer. I agree that climate change and global warming are an issue, a very important issue that I hope everyone on this planet takes seriously and all of us, every country, and every government starts to pay attention to in a big way to save our planet.
That being said, I would also like to direct the readers to the Saturday, July 29 edition of The Daily Item, section A, page 5, lower right corner. The article reads, “Russian, Chinese delegates join Kim Jong Un at parade showing N. Korean missiles.” After reading the article it is my opinion that this issue is the real threat to our planet and cause for real concern!
Did you know that on July 27, 1941, it was 98 degrees in Sunbury? I read that here in The Daily Item as well. So again, it’s summer, it’s hot, very hot in some places, but solving global warming of our planet won’t matter much if those three countries destroy it.
Shelly Paul,
Northumberland