Rep. David Rowe’s attendance at a rally in Harrisburg on Monday was a great disservice to his constituents and indeed all persons living in Pennsylvania. By supporting the reopening at this time of places where large numbers of people may gather, all are at greater risk to become ill.
I find myself wondering if Mr. Rowe presumes that the pathogen responsible for making over three-quarters of a million individuals sick in the United States has become less contagious. Does he also think that COVID-19 has become less lethal? If so, will he please share this information (and its sources) with the rest of us and place himself on the record in support of those beliefs.
Until those conditions are present, my sense is that caution is still wise, as that protects not just ourselves but also our neighbors.
Joe Herb,
Selinsgrove