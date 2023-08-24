Those of us who drive have been zipping around the Central Susquehanna Valley for the past eight to 10 weeks or so with fewer chances of encountering a school bus or the important safety laws that go into effect when the yellow and red lights are flashing.
This week, however, school buses return in full force to streets, highways and rural roads as the new school year begins in all districts across the Valley.
So as we do each year, it’s time for all drivers to snap out of their summer mode and employ full caution as we approach these vehicles and their precious passengers.
The greatest danger to students, pedestrians and other drivers occurs when motorists violate school bus or school zone traffic safety laws.
According to statistics published by the state Department of Transportation, there were 271 crashes involving school buses in Pennsylvania last year.
Of the 2,800 people involved in those accidents, 303 were injured and one person was killed. Over the past five years, eight people — including one school bus passenger — have lost their lives, and 1,342 people — including 701 school bus passengers and 15 school-age pedestrians — have been injured in Pennsylvania school bus crashes.
It is vital that all drivers follow school bus safety laws to help protect our children. Here is a quick refresher to help us get back on board with school bus safety:
n All drivers must stop at least 10 feet away from school buses that have their red lights flashing and stop arm extended.
n All drivers must remain stopped until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn and all children have reached safety.
n If a school bus is stopped at an intersection with flashing red lights, all vehicles must stop at all points of that intersection until the lights are deactivated.
n On multiple-lane highways, all motorists approaching from behind must stop. Those traveling in the opposite direction must stop unless there is a physical barrier such as a wall, full guide rails or grass median separating the lanes. This is important, and we have witnessed local violations. Turn lanes or roads with ridged or grooved pavement dividers do not count as walls or medians, and in those areas, all traffic in both directions must stop.
Any driver convicted of violating the state’s school bus stopping law will receive a 60-day driver’s license suspension, five points on their driving record and a $250 fine.
As state officials remind us in school bus safety literature: “Our children’s safety is in your hands.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.