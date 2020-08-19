Some of my Democratic friends are stuck on their preference for another candidate over Joe Biden’s choice, Senator Kamala Harris. Let’s not miss a moment to celebrate! In the long history of this country, how many women have been vice president, or even nominated? I celebrate the fact that Joe Biden announced ahead of time that he would choose a woman — he knew there was a pool of talented women leaders qualified to be vice president and to take over as president.
This matters because the American public, in general, doesn’t picture the vice president (or president) as a woman. Biden’s selection process acquainted the American public with many impressive women who could have been chosen.
Kamala Harris has considerable strengths, which we should celebrate. She will be a great campaigner, which she demonstrated with her excellent speech on Aug. 12. And, importantly, her nomination challenges expectations that our vice presidents are men and expectations that they are white.
Kamala Harris will be criticized for being too progressive and not progressive enough and, because she is a woman, for being “nasty.” But her presence will also start to eat away at our narrow stereotypes of who is an appropriate vice president. Hillary Clinton’s presidential chances were hurt by a well-documented bias: competent women seeking leadership positions are seen as less likeable than smiling women who know their place. Let’s speak up if we hear that bias applied to Harris. Personally, I’m going to work for a Biden-Harris win to celebrate.
Eugenia Gerdes,
Lewisburg