At the end of the first day of Regional Engagement Center’s (REC) summer camp, my son asked me, “Mom, can you sign me up for next year?” On the next to last day, he inquired, “Mom, can I go to the REC next year?” Just this week, he asked me yet again.
If I could only package that smile and appreciation, I would send it to Selinsgrove Council, Rudy Gelnett Trust, the Degenstein Foundation and any donor — small and large — who has supported the REC over the years with deepest gratitude.
I am not only a parent of a child who has benefitted from what the REC offers, I am also a member of the board who believes in its vision to serve our children and the community. In addition to summer camp and other important services, there are nearly 60 kids who are currently dropping in daily for its after-school offerings.
These kids are empowered to choose to come through the doors of the REC and grow in a sense of community and belonging. If what our community needs is a safe space where kids can grow and learn and find rootedness and flourish, this is already happening at the REC. We, as a community, have something to celebrate and hold dear.
The REC is not unlike most nonprofits emerging from the pandemic amidst trying economic times. Like most nonprofits, it relies on the generosity of donors, and donations are down. Grants are coming in but on different timelines. Despite challenges, the REC continues to address community needs, and this community needs the REC.
In full disclosure, we gave money for our son’s amazing summer camp experience, which included trips to the pool and skating rink, dance lessons with a Julliard-trained classical and hip-hop artist (enabled by a grant), building planters, sewing pillows, a boat trip with eagle sighting, and many games of chess.
We were able and grateful and believe that all children should have that opportunity, whatever the means.
Lori Hayes Kershner,
Selinsgrove