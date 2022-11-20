My parents were able to send their four sons to college and I will forever appreciate their funding. However, I learned early in my freshman year that just because you go to college doesn’t make you smart.
My first lesson was my willingness to go with my new friend on a hiking trip. He wanted to walk across the railroad bridge to the highway on the other side of the river and then hitch-hike into town for a burger and fries and back. It seemed like a fun plan except it was already dark and we would have to hustle to make it back by midnight.
We began walking across the bridge and noticed right away that some of the wooden trestles were either missing or rotted. At the halfway point, we heard a whistle and saw a light on the other side. Was it coming across the river and if so, we would have to jump onto the metal framework or into the river. We watched, holding our breath, and the train continued past the bridge. A huge sigh of relief as we continued forward, had burgers and fries, and returned safely to college. Lesson learned: Do not walk across a half-mile-long railroad bridge in the dark of night.
I worked three summers as a lifeguard at Raymond B. Winter State Park to help pay my college expenses. I fully expected to get a job as a high school teacher because I was a history/education major. However, there were few history teaching jobs available and even the ones that were available had 40-50 applicants. However, local factories were hiring so I signed up to help pay our household expenses while my wife took care of our first-born son. I was assigned to a maintenance position and helped with various odd jobs and many of the newcomer jobs like sweeping and painting. Frank, the foreman, taught me a quick lesson. We were putting a wooden form together. I was never very good with a hammer or a drill or a wrench, screwdriver, etc. Frank knew that right away after I bent about 8 of the first 12 nails.
“Didn’t they teach you how to drive a nail in college, Derr?” Frank asked. I told Frank I was more of a reader, writer, and teacher. Frank kept assigning me to the sweeping and painting jobs where I couldn’t do that much damage. Lesson Learned: These factory men and women are every bit as good at their jobs as I eventually hoped to be at mine.
I later got a job as an aide at Laurelton Center where I learned how to treat men and women with mental and/or physical disabilities and held a number of jobs there. Before the facility closed in 1998, I was transferred to the main Office of Developmental Programs in Harrisburg as a Program Representative. To this day, I consider my days at Laurelton Center to be some of the best of my life due to a very caring and motivated staff, especially the aides who dealt directly with the clients. In fact, I learned more about human nature via the clients and staff at Laurelton than I did in my four years at college.
I found my niche with the Office of Developmental Programs. I traveled all over Pennsylvania doing training sessions on a variety of issues. I was assigned to do training on the implementation of Health Choices (Pennsylvania’s mandatory managed care program). The training site was crammed with people and many of them were angry about this new program. I expected lots of questions because people were upset about any changes and they wondered how it would affect their lives regarding money needed and who will watch their children if both parents had to work. I told the audience that if anyone had a question, they should raise their hand and ask and I would answer right away instead of holding all questions until the end. These were mostly working-class people who wanted to know how this new program would affect their lives and especially if they would be able to keep their current doctors plus how much more money would be paid in medical fees.
I began talking and within a few minutes a hand went up in the audience.
“Yes,” I said, “do you have a question?” She said angrily asked who came up with the plan. using a bit more colorful language.
I laughed and briefly explained where the idea came from and why, and for the next two hours, it became a back-and-forth of listening to their questions and answering as best as I could. When the final question was answered, the nurse who accompanied me said “I think we’re lucky to get out of here alive.”
To this day, I admire the ability of Frank and all the others I met in the factories who possess skills that I don’t have.
I’m also including serving skills where men and women sometimes struggle to make ends meet yet they are on their feet and doing a job whether they get a small tip, big tip, or no tip. There is an old saying noting that you can learn a lot about a person by watching the way he or she treats the serving staff.
Lesson learned: This Old Codger believes blue-collar workers play a major role in this great country!
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.