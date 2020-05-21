We re in the middle of the 46th annual National EMS Week, authorized by President Gerald Ford to celebrate Emergency Medical Service practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities.
This year’s theme — EMS Strong: Ready Today. Preparing for Tomorrow — recognizes an evolving system and workforce that is ready to adapt to an ever-changing environment; whether a medical emergency, active threat situation, or COVID-19 response, EMS is the public health safety net. We are prepared and equipped to provide the best care available under some of the most strenuous conditions imaginable. When not responding to calls or training themselves, EMS practitioners conduct quality safety and preparedness training, including community CPR and “Stop the Bleed” training.
Whether providing patient care as part of a Quick Response Service (QRS) or during ambulance transport; at the Basic Life Support (BLS) or Advanced Life Support (ALS) level; on the ground or in the air; as a career choice or volunteer basis, all EMS practitioners are dedicated professionals who spend countless hours preparing to and assisting others in their time of need.
No, they aren’t superheroes. EMS practitioners are everyday people, our family, friends, and neighbors who go the extra mile every day to make sure they are prepared to help you get through that one day. Thinking about it, I guess that does fit the definition of a superhero!
Please join me in thanking the EMS practitioners who serve your community. Tell them how much you appreciate their service and ask what you can do to help them.
Tim Nilson,
Executive Director
Seven Mountains EMS Council