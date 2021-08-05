The annual National Night Out event is a night for our community to stand together to promote awareness, safety and unity. To build relationships, under relaxed conditions, between residents, police and other emergency responders. Members of law enforcement and emergency responders are able to better do their jobs when citizens become familiar with police and first responders, and trust one another.
I would like to commend Sunbury City Clerk Jolinn Barner, Sunbury Police Department, Mayor Kurt Karlovich, Sunbury City Council, Sunbury Parks and Rec, Sunbury Department of Public Works, Sunbury Fire Department, Sunbury Fire Police and Northumberland Fire Department for all their efforts organizing this wonderful, activity-packed event at the James R. Eister Community Center.
It was wonderful to see so many in attendance and our community come together to support this event. Far too often our city officials do not hear praise for the good things they do for our community!
Thank you to all who made National Night Out a success and I look forward to next year!
Victoria Rosancrans,
Sunbury