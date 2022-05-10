The coming days bring two significant events that have special meaning to many of us in health care.
The first, National Nurses Week, is May 6 through May 12. As a registered nurse, it’s a time that reminds me of why I chose this career path and the nurses who inspired me along the way. It’s also a good time to look back on all we accomplished and overcame recently. After the whirlwind of the past two years, now we get to celebrate the resiliency of the nurse.
I’m so proud to be a nurse, and I can’t imagine doing anything else. There is a sense of community among nurses like nothing I’ve ever experienced. We spend so much time with our patients and get to know them as a person. Working in the intensive care unit at such a fast pace is all I’ve ever wanted to do, but it’s those small, slow moments you get to spend talking with your patients and their families that I hold so close to my heart.
The second event is National Hospital Week, May 8 through May 14. This year, Geisinger is taking it one step further and changing it to “National Healthcare Week” because health care happens everywhere for us — in hospitals, medical centers, primary care clinics, ConvenientCare locations, LIFE Geisinger facilities, Life Flight helicopters — and even in the home, through Geisinger at Home and telemedicine.
We have the best team here at Geisinger. From Environmental Services to labor and delivery — who recently helped Geisinger Medical Center earn the recognition of High Performing in Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report — we each play a vital role in the everyday operation of our hospitals and clinics. Everything we do is centered around our patients, and our common goal to make or keep our patients healthy. At Geisinger you truly feel like a valued member of a team.
I’m proud to be a nurse and to work alongside my fellow health care team members. During these next few days, let’s recognize and celebrate the selflessness of all our health care workers as they work to keep our communities safe and healthy.
Cassidy Merrifield,
BSN, RN, CCRN,
Clinical team coordinator of the
neuroscience intensive care unit, Geisinger Medical Center