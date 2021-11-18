Apprenticeships offer opportunities for people to learn a new trade or job skills while working — and being paid — on the job, and this is the week to highlight the value of these learn-while-working arrangements.
We are in the middle of the seventh annual National Apprenticeship Week, a nationwide celebration that invites industry, labor, education and government leaders to host events that showcase the success of various work-training and educational programs.
Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding is participating in four events across the state this week to focus on the importance of apprenticeship programs in agriculture.
“These programs are training the next generation of food and agriculture workers for in-demand competitive jobs,” Redding said. “Apprenticeships open up career pathways to fulfilling and meaningful work.”
Apprenticeships enable employers in any career field to develop and prepare their future workforce. Today, there are about 875 sponsors offering 1,586 registered apprenticeship programs to more than 17,500 people across the state, Pennsylvania CareerLink reports.
More than a dozen apprenticeship programs — including plumbers, cabinetmakers, carpenters, information technology specialists, IT project managers, industrial manufacturing technicians, electricians, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and more — are available right now within 50 miles of the Central Susquehanna Valley.
PAsmart, a $30 million job training program initiated by Gov. Tom Wolf in 2018, works to connect job seekers with resources.
“PAsmart aims to help citizens get the skills they need, the way they like, for the jobs they want,” state officials write on the program’s website — pasmart.pa.gov — which provides links to available training and apprenticeship programs, educational opportunities and new career paths.
In 2015, the state Department of Agriculture launched a workforce development initiative to promote and expand the state’s agriculture education programs and career and technical education opportunities.
Through this initiative, the department identified the 25 most in-demand occupations in agriculture, including production agriculture, animal health and veterinary services, landscaping, food manufacturing, forestry, lumber and wood products, and conservation and natural resources. For more information visit online at: agriculture.pa.gov
New opportunities await in a variety of career fields. An apprenticeship just might provide the perfect pathway.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.