William Folk’s column “What is wokeness in America?” (June 20) serves up a laundry list of grievances. My advice to those concerned about “wokeness,” including Mr. Folk, is to actually talk to people with these so-called “woke” views and not to listen to the alarmist rhetoric and parodies of people who talk against them.
Christopher Rufo, the right-wing activist who raised the alarm about critical race theory, was surprisingly honest when he bragged about his success. He said, “The goal is to have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think critical race theory.” The same seems to work for “wokeness.”
There’s not enough space allowed to address all the points Mr. Folk raises, but I’ll point out this. He says wokeness means violating civil rights of people you disagree with.
But that’s exactly what’s happening from the anti-woke side.
It’s never been illegal for schools to celebrate a traditional view of America, but now, in the name of fighting “wokeness,” it’s become impossible in some states to teach about past or present racism.
In other words, they can silence views they disagree with by convincing you that the people they disagree with are trying to censor your views.
I’m not saying you should believe everything either side says.
But please don’t assume the threat can only come from one side.
Some of these politicians are not really worried the woke crowd will destroy the country.
They may be worried that you might hear something that makes sense.
Mitchell Hart,
Lewisburg