Cancel culture has been around a long time. When a pharaoh was through with the Egyptian elites, the pharaoh could blot out their royal names inscribed in hieroglyphs or parchment, and their gods or reign was permanently eliminated, their identity and legacy lost as if they never existed. That was the fate of Akhenaten, the monotheist who wanted to worship the sun as the only one god. An iconoclast who repudiated the multiple gods of Egypt, he changed his name from Amenhotep to Akhenaten to honor Aten, the sun. He built a temple that faced east and turned its back on the great temple of Amun and Mut at Karnak, desecrating the names of other gods, changing documents from plural “gods” to the singular “god.” He built a new capital city to honor Aten. Temples of older gods were closed and priesthoods dissolved. But when Akhenaten expired after 17 years, the same was done to him — his name scratched out, erased from the Book of Kings, chipped out on monuments until he was lost to history. A King became a non-person until the ruins of his city were uncovered centuries later. You know him: he was married to Nefertiti, the dad of King Tut.
Religious wars are belief wars, culture wars. Most of us are monotheists, many intolerant of others’ monotheistic beliefs. Jesus, Allah, and Jehovah are seen as the trees but not as the forest, a selective blindness. Cancel culture has been with us always, as near as the Amish practice of shunning, excommunication by the Catholic Church, or the silent treatment used in families to show disapproval. My own grandmother refused to talk to one of her sons for years because he married out of the family faith. Ironically this couple gave my grandmother more affection than her other two sons ever would. All so-called cancel culture is intended to punish. Human beings strive to be together, to be welcomed, accepted. Any expulsion from human association is intended to hurt, a punishment. It is intended to be cruel, but it is not new or unusual.
When companies deal unethically, we boycott them. We vote with our feet, refuse to buy a company’s services or products. Now we can publically post our displeasure, broadcast comments on social media. Speaking out is constitutionally protected speech. If the speakers are public figures, they can expect public criticism or rejection. We have libel laws to protect private individuals, and there are constitutional restrictions on speech like “fighting words,” the classic “shouting fire in a crowded theatre.” All speech is not protected by the First Amendment, including speech that disseminates official secrets, speech that forms a conspiracy or monopoly, or speech that forces listeners to be subjected to hateful speech when they cannot escape.
But censure is not censorship. When we enter the public arena and express ideas, we open those ideas to disapproval. To paraphrase Garry Wills, it is wrong-headed to make what is legal equivalent to what is moral. Often self-censorship is about money. Some song lyrics are radio-friendly while those on the album are uncensored because explicit lyrics on broadcast radio can cause the station to lose sponsors and listeners. Preemptive self-censorship is financial self-protection, not political correctness, even respect.
Pluralism, not purity, is a marker of democratic societies. The real danger is not censure of words or ideas. The real danger is canceling people who express beliefs or identities that others disagree with so strongly out of ideological purity. There are dangerous, violent people who would attack others who do not believe as they do, who cross a line from expressing dissent to exterminating the believer. Violence is the ultimate cancellation.
But eliminating a person’s humanity is not the same as cancel culture. Cancel culture means that some beliefs may deserve to be abandoned because they no longer have viability. We learn. We don’t trace the bumps on a person’s skull to read their character, we don’t flog sailors for discipline in the navy, and we don’t condemn prisoners to the public guillotine. Lots of things get cancelled. The market for high-button shoes and buggy whips is long gone. Heck, I’m still missing the X-Files.
S.E. Gilman, who lives in Monroe Township, has worked in social services, publishing, at booksellers, in kitchens, and academia.
She has taught writing and literacy education and tutoring in universities, community settings, at a correctional institution, and on Native reservations.