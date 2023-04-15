In August 1908, a mob of angry white people looted businesses and burned homes in the Black neighborhood of Springfield, Illinois. They lynched two Black men and ran most of the Black population out of town. At least eight people died, more than 70 were injured, and there was at least $3 million in damages.
William English Walling, a well-known journalist of the day wrote a warning that if the United States did not reach complete racial equality, then “every hope of political democracy will be dead, other races and classes will be persecuted in the North as in the South, public education will undergo an eclipse, and American civilization will await either a rapid degeneration or another profounder and more revolutionary civil war.”
More than a hundred years later, Walling’s predictions still hit with powerful force.
“Every hope of political democracy” is not dead, but it is seriously wounded. When candidates for elected office refuse to admit defeat, threaten election workers, file nonsensical claims in court, stir up violent protests, and try to change voting laws to make it more difficult for people to vote, we cannot say our democracy is healthy.
“Other races and classes will be persecuted in the North as in the South.” Racially-based violence has spread. In the past few years, we have seen many mass shootings based on race, ethnicity and religion. Violence against the “other” is no longer confined to Black people, but also groups of Asians, Hispanics, Jews and Muslims have suffered violent attacks based on their skin color, language, or religion. According to reports issued by the FBI, the U.S. is experiencing the highest number of hate crimes since 2008.
“Public education will undergo an eclipse.” Both school and public libraries are facing pressure to remove books that talk truthfully about difference in sexuality or skin color. Our nation’s history is being distorted with textbooks that dismiss the violent history of slavery and never mention the violence of the Ku Klux Klan or other similar groups. The current struggle between Governor DeSantis in Florida and the Advanced Placement Courses of the College Board shows a serious assault on public education. In addition, as college education grows more expensive and vocational training opportunities more limited, public education is weakened and the earnings gap between those who go to college and those who don’t grows every year.
“American civilization will await either a rapid degeneration or another profounder and more revolutionary civil war.” We are not in a civil war yet, despite the weapons cached nearby to be brought to the U.S. capital on Jan. 6, 2021. But national law enforcement authorities are publicly stating that right-wing domestic terrorism is responsible for more violence in the United States than international terrorism, and currently represents the greatest threat to the nation.
We face the threat that Walling’s predictions of over a century ago are starting to come true. The question before us as a nation is whether we will face these challenges or ignore them until they grow beyond control.
Every state needs to be pushed to open up the polls, removing all obstructions to voting, and assuring that fair and honest vote counts of recent elections can continue. Candidates for office need to accept the decisions of the voters and not launch multi-year lies about supposedly rigged elections.
Everyone, from the highest elected officials to the common person who cares for the future of our nation must denounce every form of prejudice, whether the attacks are verbal or physical. Violent attacks against people based on race, religion, gender, or any other category threaten not just the people in those categories, but all of us who want to preserve a free country.
We all need to watch our school boards and libraries to be sure that children and adults have access to multiple perspectives in society, and to assure that our teachers can help students grapple with the messy picture of what we have been as a nation. This will help us understand what future will benefit us all. Failure to learn about the history of racism and its continued effects allows that racism to continue.
Doug Orbaker is a retired Presbyterian minister.