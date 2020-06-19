In a “ceremonial” vote this week, Union County’s majority commissioners tried to solve a problem that doesn’t really exist.
Commissioners Preston Boop and Jeff Reber voted to make Union County a Second Amendment Dedicated County, a move that does not create any legal mandates, but notes the county won’t “expend funds for the purpose of enforcing laws or ordinances adjudicated to be illegal or unconstitutional.”
It makes us wonder if there are other kinds of laws “adjudicated to be illegal or unconstitutional” they would expend funds enforcing.
The measure doesn’t come with any real teeth behind it, but it deserves critical attention.
The resolution, complete with a series of therefores and whereas’ to make it quite formal, even uses the language “ceremonial resolution.”
Boop and Reber said they followed in the footsteps of a dozen Union County municipalities in the declaration. Reber noted those municipalities represent more than three-quarters of the county’s population.
The county vote came at the end of a grassroots effort to creating Second Amendment sanctuaries across the county and the nation.
“It just appears there’s a chipping-away at the rights that have been guaranteed to us,” Boop said, citing increased background checks in Virginia as a reason to be proactive.
What an incredible waste of time!
There aren’t any gun grabs under way in the United States. Any challenges to the Second Amendment will be dealt with as they have always been: Through legislation and forthcoming legal challenges. What exactly “well-regulated” means will also be challenged, as it always should.
As we have written in the space before, proponents of these ordinances see them as a “pre-emptive strike” against future gun grabs. Opponents call the national push a “publicity stunt.” Becky Perez, a volunteer with the local Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said “Let’s be honest, this is a political gesture, not a substantive one,” Perez said.
The vote will undoubtedly create confusion. They are deeming any possible future gun reform as “unconstitutional,” without possibly reviewing or understanding the reasoning behind the reform. They are presenting answers to questions not yet been asked.
It comes on the heels of the county sheriff announcing earlier this year he would not enforce Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was another ceremonial gesture considering the lack of real arrest power given to sheriffs in Pennsylvania, but it made a point.
It shows that at the top level of Union County’s government, elected officials will attempt to pick and choose which laws its residents get to follow or deem unconstitutional at the local level.
That is very concerning.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.