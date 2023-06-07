This past Memorial Day weekend, along with boating, fishing, and picnicking, I had a brief but significant experience.
I was present at the Fairview Cemetery in Mount Pleasant Mills when the Honor Guard from American Legion Victory Post No. 25 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6631 conducted their ceremony of remembrance.
I stood by my Dad’s gravesite. He was an Army infantryman, wounded in combat in Korea. The cemetery was dotted with many flags, each representing a level of service and sacrifice to our nation.
We can be grateful to the Honor Guard for expressing the respect and gratitude we should all have for those who served, especially when respect and gratitude seem to be hard to find.
I plan to make this a recurring part of future Memorial Days, and I encourage others to do the same.
Steve Rauch,
Selinsgrove