Acupuncture is about the safest form of health care that exists — my profession’s serious adverse events are measured in the hundreds per decade, so I should be immune to the sophomoric cruelty of those who look for any opportunity to tear down doctors. However, I know lots of doctors, respect them tremendously, and feel obliged to defend them in a way that they might not be able to defend themselves.
I know that William Folk (Letter to the Editor, Feb. 25) didn’t set out to tear down doctors — he was just looking for whatever weapon was at hand to defend his opinions about gun laws. However, since he chose the weapon, allow me to accept his challenge and follow through to the conclusions he declined to reach.
First of all, I have no idea if his 2016 study data is correct or not, but I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and agree that his number is correct. Even so, you know who goes to see doctors? Sick people, and people with life-threatening injuries. Sadly, some of those people die after being treated by doctors. Other people with rare and dangerous cancers or difficult congenital issues also go to doctors and beg for experimental treatments. Some of those people die, too. And yes, sure, sometimes mistakes are made and people die as a result of those mistakes. But you know what? Doctors and hospitals spend hours and hours agonizing over and trying to understand their mistakes to prevent them from happening again, while insurance companies and the courts punish them for their mistakes. But even in the best circumstances, doctors are dealing with sick and injured people with powerful medicines, scalpels and other dangerous tools. It is risky by definition, but still these people put their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor on the line every day, trying to save lives. And Mr. Folk sneers at them for daring to have an opinion about the firearms that bring them so many of their dying patients.
Gun manufacturers and their fans like to say, “Guns don’t kill people; people kill people,” and it’s true enough. However, these advocates tend to think there is no stooping too low, no going too far, who will grab for any available weapon when they feel threatened in any way.
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg