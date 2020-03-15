Townships and municipalities across our region should refrain from adopting the so-called Second Amendment sanctuary ordinances and resolutions. We are blessed to live in a nation of laws, guided by a constitution that details the process by which laws are made, challenged, and upheld or overturned. The so-called second amendment sanctuary ordinances violate that order.
In our nation, legislators make laws, and if various parties consider those laws unconstitutional, they can challenge them in our courts. This is how the Heller and McDonald decisions — which maintain that citizens have an individual right to bear arms — came about: Americans challenged in our courts of law what they considered to be unconstitutional restrictions on their rights, and they won.
It is completely antithetical to the American way of life for townships and municipalities to delegate to their officials which laws they deem worth enforcing and which ones they deem unconstitutional. Boards and councils do not have the authority to make these determinations.
Passing these ordinances is sure to expose taxpayers to costly, unwinnable lawsuits when they are challenged.
The Constitution and its amendments are a precious gift from our founders and have served our nation well for nearly 230 years. If the people circulating these ordinances and resolutions don’t like the laws of this nation, they should proceed the American way, by challenging them in courts of law. Inviting townships and boroughs to recklessly disregard constitutional procedure is an affront to the document that makes America a great nation.
Shari Jacobson,
Union Township