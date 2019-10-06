Do you know there is a kid at a local high school who is “TikTok famous?”
I do. Some 14-year-old that lives under the same roof as me said it’s so. Qualifying and quantifying what the baseline for “TikTok famous” is a difficult ask. Followers, I guess, is the measuring stick. Do 15,000 followers on the social media video app make you famous?
Not sure, but TikTok famous is definitely a thing. Most people over the age of 40 probably don’t know social media can make you famous — or infamous. They probably don’t know about “social media influencers,” either, some of whom can make six figures for a single Instagram post.
The Digital Marketing Institute (DMI) says a “social media influencer is a user who has established credibility in a specific industry, has access to a huge audience and can persuade others to act based on their recommendations. An influencer has the tools and authenticity to attract many viewers consistently and can motivate others to expand their social reach. An influencer may be anyone from a blogger to a celebrity to an online entrepreneur. They must simply capitalize on a niche to attain widespread credibility.”
Widespread credibility? In today’s world of “fake news” I wonder what that means. Of the nine biggest social media influencers listed by DMI, I had only ever heard of three of them.
I don’t profess to know all things social media, but I know two things: It makes parenting difficult and different, and it makes people do dumb things.
When reading up on parenting tips a decade and a half ago, I don’t remember chapters about how to handle Instagram and SnapChat. There wasn’t a checklist about what to look for about cyberbullying.
There are now.
There is a regular conversation across generations in our newsroom noting how some are grateful they didn’t have to raise their kids in today’s environment. Cellphones and social media are different animals. Parents have to manage them because they can be dangerous if not monitored appropriately.
So put rules in place regarding phones. Stick to them no matter what. Check the phones regularly. Search histories. Have tough conversations about what apps are appropriate. You’re not being nosy. You’re being a parent.
Is that fun? Nope. But it’s part of the gig today.
Secondly, and I am positively 100 percent sure about this one, social media makes you do stupid stuff. Am I glad there is no cellphone video or Instagram pics of my 16-year-old self? Absolutely.
But do you think that woman who climbed over a fence into the lion display at the Bronx Zoo last week would have done so in pre-cellphone/social media days? Maybe, but if we tried crazy stuff like that, we didn’t want people to find out about it. We hoped someone’s parents didn’t see us and tell our parents before we got home.
Now we post that stuff for everyone to see. We’re just a couple of clicks away from being Instagram/SnapChat/TikTok famous ... and maybe unemployable.
Dennis Lyons’ column will return next week. Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.