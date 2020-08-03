“Why does Google steal content from honest businesses?” With this attack, David Cicilline, D-RI, chairman of the U.S. House antitrust panel, launched his interrogation of four of America’s Big Tech CEOs. Despite the current political polarization, a disturbing coalition of progressives and conservatives have united to decide not whether to regulate the tech industry, but how.
Citing allegations of monopoly and “anti-competitive behavior,” politicians look to intervene massively in this vibrant sector of the economy. They are wrong. Claims that Big Tech possess too much market share ignore the value these firms bring to consumers. Lower prices, exceptional services, and an endless catalogue made Amazon invaluable to its customers. Superior phones and computers made Apple the behemoth it is. Facebook’s intuitive, responsive social media attracts every demographic. Google’s search engine and cloud enable the success of businesses, scholarship and individual inquiry like no other.
Innovation and entrepreneurship do not just happen. Individuals and firms who anticipate the needs and future desires of consumers derive their success from capably reading the market. They deserve everything they earn. Government intervention distorts markets, stifles growth, and leaves consumers worse off. Individuals are perfectly able to discern their own tastes and priorities, and to spend their money and time accordingly.
Regulation infantilizes consumers by taking choice from them. In business, regulation presents barriers for new competitors and cements incumbents.
America’s Big Tech firms and the minds behind them ought to be celebrated instead of harassed. America needs politicians to champion capitalism, not destroy it.
Alexander Lewis,
Mifflinburg