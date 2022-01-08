So Donald Trump wants to endorse Victor Orban of Hungary. Well that tells people what Trump is really against: Civil rights movement, women’s movement, the environmental movement and the gay rights movement.
Hungary’s Orban has a terrible track record on these issues and many more. He is not trusted by the Hungarian people. What we need in this country is real change. What history has always taught us is that real change never takes place from the top on down. It always occurs from the bottom on up. That is the history of every effort that has brought about transformational change in our society.
We must bring people together around a fair and just agenda. We must educate, organize and build an unstoppable grassroots movement that helps create the kind of nation we know we can become: One that is based on the principles of justice and compassion, not greed and oligarchy.
Julianna Cooper,
Lewisburg