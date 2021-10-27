One of the world’s most respected medical journals, The Lancet, reported last week on world-wide health impacts of global warming seen this year: More outdoor workers and elderly people dying of heat stroke. Disease-carrying mosquitoes spreading into areas too cold for them before. Catastrophic flooding caused by more torrential rains and more powerful tropical storms. Increasing wildfires, contributing to increased asthma and other respiratory diseases. More intense droughts. More crop failures.
Also last week, research shared by the non-profit Citizens’ Climate Lobby estimated that a U.S climate policy adding just over 5,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2034 would provide direct economic benefits to Pennsylvania’s 12th District of “$95 million, and the total direct and indirect financial benefit should be several times this.”
Direct benefits would include tax revenues to local governments; jobs in construction, operation, and maintenance; and land lease payments to rural landowners.
Over the same period, under a carbon fee and dividend program currently being considered in Congress, fossil fuel producers would be charged a fee at the point of production that would start small and increase over time. With companies incentivized to invest in renewable energy, those fees would be distributed directly to taxpayers, offsetting any resulting price increases — and WE would choose how to spend our carbon dividend payments.
Change is coming. The sooner we convert to a renewable energy economy, the more we stand to gain. Why wait?
Sabrina Kirby,
Lewisburg