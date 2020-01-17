The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) changed the traditional deer season opening day from the Monday after Thanksgiving to the Saturday prior amidst strong opposition.
To someone not familiar with the dynamics of this weekend, this change might seem innocuous. Economic losses were identified from 10 businesses contacted exceeding $360,000, statewide impacts are likely in the millions. Opposition to this change came from 65 percent of our hunters who were surveyed by the PGC. Even the agency staff itself was tasked to research the commissioners’ reasons for making this change came back with data that did not validate their thought process.
Opposition of this magnitude toward any issue should be concerning, particularly when the decision-making body, the PGC board, is required to educate itself with this information as a primary source in their decision making.
Why did the majority of hunters oppose the Saturday opener and why the economic losses? The Thanksgiving holiday complicated the new Saturday opener. Thanksgiving condensed countless hunter preparations and traditions previously done throughout the weekend following the holiday, into only one day — the Friday after Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is the most traveled holiday of the year. This made it difficult for many hunters to clear their schedules due to visiting family members or related scenarios.
These hunters travel for hours to open and warm their camps and have dozens of pre-hunt preparations to complete before daylight the next morning. The travelling hunters recognized the Saturday opener as a bigger problem, but the overall research evidence and hunter outcry identified statewide negativity. For more than half a century hunters anticipated this labor of love steeped in tradition.
The Saturday opener was unfolding like a bad dream for many hunters, and ended up a nightmare for rural businesses. Putting Thanksgiving to bed and just having enough time to get ready for a pre-daylight Saturday hunt, eliminated long-standing traditions and hunt preparation, but also took the hunter patronage out of countless Pennsylvania stores that weekend.
The Saturday opener reduced a raging stream of hunter dollars to a trickle in dozens of counties and thousands of businesses. In many northern rural areas, this weekend sales surge from hunters would be the last big sales weekend before the dead months in winter. Dollars made here were stretched until spring when trout season brings sportsman back into these areas.
Owners of 10 sporting goods stores from throughout the state indicated sales loss numbers were stunning, some were in the process of writing to the PGC! These 10 businesses ranged in size from very large to medium to mom and pop variety. They all identified losses directly attributed to the Saturday opener. With only these 10 stores racking up these kinds of losses, one can only imagine the overall impact to all types of small businesses that hunters previously patronized this weekend. These 10 owners stated many neighboring businesses they spoke with also experienced losses never before seen in this weekend. Their claims were all validated with historical sales analysis of this weekend.
PGC commissioners were actually recalled to Harrisburg last spring to reconsider their vote by the House Game & Fisheries Chairmen Keith Gillespie and Bill Kortz, in response to hunter opposition. This PGC board was given ample reason and chance yet they refused. Now we have a severe economic impact hurting many small businesses, combined with the hunting-related woes. Small businesses depend on the sales from the opening weekend to carry them through winter months, and now many wonder how to pay their utility bills. It is time for someone to look at the facts and guide this ship of PGC hypothetical reasoning back to the port of reality and accountability! Several legislators have already expressed their opposition to the Saturday opener, and we need other legislators to push for the return to the traditional Monday opener of the deer season.
Furthermore, license sales still declined. It’s clear the change didn’t work.
Randy Santucci, of McKees Rocks is a small business owner and past president and current SW Regional Director for The Unified Sportsmen of Pennsylvania. He is a former member of Governor Corbett’s Advisory Council for Hunting Fishing and Conservation.